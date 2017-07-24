The country recorded its 77th murder last Friday, the victim, another male on bail for a serious offence.

According to police, the incident took place shortly before 4 p.m. in the area of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Oakes Field.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean told reporters on scene that two females and one male were in a Honda Fit vehicle near the location when two men emerged and fired shots into the vehicle hitting one of the males.

“Alert officers were in this area, they heard the shots, they responded and confronted the male suspects who fled on foot, but they had to look at life and death situation to see if they could save the life of the persons in the car,” ACP Dean said.

“We can tell you the persons in the vehicle were able to drive to this area here where the male was pronounced dead.”

The area the victims were able to drive to placed them in the parking lot of a plaza across from St. Joseph’s Church, Boyd Road.

ACP Dean said because officials are aware of who the suspects were, they expect the incident to be solved with haste.

“We can reassure the public because I know over the past days they have been hearing about theses shootings, going forward they will see an aggressive assault with hundreds of senior police officers included, seeking out these persons to prevent such incident from happening,” he said.

“We have begun to target some prolific offenders so to speak and we will be bringing them into custody. So starting today, tomorrow and throughout, you will see a number of persons being brought into custody, being charged and taken to court.”

Being that this was the second incident last week, where the victim was on bail for murder and being electronically monitored, ACP Dean sent out a warning to those persons.

“These brazen daylight shootings must come to an end because our Bahamian people will not accept it,” he said.

“That is why we have responded in a positive way. They believe there is no justice. They believe they can walk around freely anywhere. We can tell them that they will not escape the long arm of the law.”