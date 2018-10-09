Nassau Village was the scene of a double shooting that has left one dead and another injured on Friday.

Police are hunting for three assailants who are alleged to be responsible for this shooting. Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash said ì shortly after midday, three persons emerged from the rear of a building and went to the porch where several persons were engaging in a social conversation.

ìThey opened fire on the victims, resulting in one being injured and rushed to hospital in a private vehicle and the other succumbed to his injuries on the scene,î he said.

Area residents say one of the victims was 24-year-old Ricardo Bullard.

As for the female rushed to hospital, according to her father, she is 17 years-old and should be fine.

The Nassau Village community is considered a hotspot area for authorities.

Mr. Cash said,î as you can see we have a lot of operational teams in this area now who were in close proximity after receiving the reports and they will remain in this area to bring some calm to the residents here in this particular location.î

ìThis area is considered to be one of those hot spot areas and its being heavily monitored by our operational units, he said.

The young man became the countryís 67th homicide for the year. Anyone with information that can help should call into the nearest police station.