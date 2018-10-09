Categorized | National News

Another Homicide In Nassau Village

Posted on 09 October 2018. by Jones Bahamas

Nassau Village was the scene of a double shooting that has left one dead and another injured on Friday.

Police are  hunting  for three assailants who are alleged to be responsible for this shooting. Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash said ì shortly after midday, three persons emerged from  the rear of  a building and went  to the porch where several persons were engaging in a social conversation.

ìThey  opened fire on the victims, resulting in one being injured and rushed to hospital in a private vehicle and the other succumbed  to his injuries on the scene,î he said.

Area residents say  one of the victims  was  24-year-old Ricardo Bullard.

As for the female rushed to hospital, according to her father, she is  17 years-old and should be fine.

The  Nassau Village  community is considered a hotspot area for authorities.

Mr. Cash said,î as you can see we have a lot of operational teams in this area now who were in close proximity after receiving the reports and they will remain in this area to bring some calm to the residents here in this particular location.î

ìThis area is considered to be one of those hot spot areas and its being heavily monitored by our operational units, he said.

The young man became  the countryís 67th homicide for the year. Anyone with information that can help should call into the nearest police station.

