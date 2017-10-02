Police reported yesterday that the lifeless body of an elderly woman believed to be the American woman reported missing in Cat Island, was found in bushes in North Cat Island.

Police have commenced a murder investigation into this matter.

This weekend, police launched a missing person alert for 74-year-old Janice Mildred Kissinger, a United States citizen, who resided in North Cat Island.

Kissinger was last seen about 3:30 p.m. on Friday, September 29, 2017, at Shanna’s Cove Resort in North Cat Island, where she stayed locally.

Three suspects are in custody assisting in this investigation.

In other crime news:

Young Father Killed

Police are searching for the man responsible for a shooting incident that has left a young father dead.

According to police, shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, a man had just pulled up in his vehicle at his home located on Marshall Road, when a male armed with a handgun approached and shot him before fleeing on foot. The man was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have not released the identity of the victim, but The Bahama Journal understands he is Paul Mcphee Jr.

Investigations are ongoing.

‘Acid Burn’ Victim Dies

A man who was severely injured when acid was thrown on 80 percent of his body in June died earlier this week, police have confirmed.

Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash, head of the Central Detective Unit, said investigators are waiting for autopsy results to see if William Curtis Thompson’s death is attributable to the acid attack.

If a link is established, Thompson could become the country’s 106th murder victim of 2017 and charges against his widow could be upgraded, Mr. Cash said.

Prosecutors allege that Robinette Thompson, 63, snapped during a domestic dispute between June 3 and 4 during the Sir Randol Fawkes Labor Day holiday weekend.

Mrs. Thompson was charged with attempted murder.