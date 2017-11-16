Police have arrested a female American visitor for possession of a quantity of marijuana while at the international section of the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA).

According to police reports, shortly after 6pm on Tuesday, officers from the Airport Division, acting on information conducted a search of the American female and found a quantity of marijuana in her luggage.

She was subsequently taken into custody and investigations continue in the matter.

Meantime, Mobile Division officers took another illegal firearm of the streets of New Providence.

Particulars are that shortly before 2pm yesterday officers, again, acting on information went to Moon McPhee Community Park in Yellow Elder Gardens, where they found a black .9mm Smith and Wesson firearm and three rounds of ammunition in a garbage bin. No one was arrested in connection with this find.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Dominique Johnson.

The 13-year-old resident of Farrington Road was reported missing by family members.

Johnson is of medium brown complexion and stands about five feet four inches tall and is of slim build. Anyone knowing of her whereabouts are asked to contact the police at 919 or 328-tips .