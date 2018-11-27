An American man was yesterday charged with failing to declare $11,440 in U.S. currency.

The 43-year-old Chicago resident was arraigned before Chief Magistrate, Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, after authorities found him with $51,440, only declaring $40,000.

The father of three – who came to The Bahamas on vacation with his wife, children and their baby sitter claimed he won the money while playing as a guest at the Atlantis casino.

He pleaded guilty to the crime.

His attorney, Tonique Lewis, asked the court for leniency as her client did not waste the courtâ€™s time, as he came here for a family vacation and that it was a very unfortunate situation.

She added that her client was remorseful and did not intend to deceive.

He had no previous convictions.

The magistrate ordered that all of the money be forfeited.Â

The accused was subsequently fined $500.Â