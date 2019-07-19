Police are investigating an alleged drowning of a woman that occurred on Wednesday.

According to police, shortly before 2 p.m., an American female, a home owner in Green Turtle Cay, Abaco, while swimming with her two grandsons in waters on Gilliam Bay Beach, Green Turtle Cay, was reportedly caught in a rip current.

Police said persons nearby rescued the two boys and the victim, who was brought to shore.

Local residents administered CPR to the female, along with EMS personnel and assistance from a nurse at the government clinic.

She was later pronounced dead by doctor.

