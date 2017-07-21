Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield announced on Thursday that seven to nine ambassadors and counsel generals of the Bahamas embassy offices aboard have been recalled to Nassau.

At a press conference in the Anatol Rodgers Senior High School gymnasium, Henfield reaffirmed the government’s probe “to identify any superfluous staffing.”

“The Bahamas is going under a review of all contracts,” Henfield insisted.

The minister added that the government is walking a “delicate tightrope” on the matter, but “cannot afford to maintain individuals that we don’t really need in the system.”

Henfield and his team estimated they would save $400,000 by removing these individuals from their posts.

It is all in effort “to be accountable with the Bahamian people’s money,” Henfield assured.

The minister will make the decision to recall people if “staffing is not needed.”

The new government will have their own political appointees to post and recently former Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade was reported to assume the post as High Commission to the court of St. James in London, replacing Ed Bethel who previously held the post.

The future status will be determined for the individuals removed from their overseas post.