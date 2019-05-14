Categorized | National News

Alleged Child Abductor Remanded

Posted on 14 May 2019. by Jones Bahamas

A psychiatric evaluation has found that alleged child abductor De’Edra Gibson is fit to enter a plea in the case of such charges.

 The 29-year-old hair stylist  pleaded not guilty on four counts of abduction  when she appeared before Magistrate Samuel Mckinney  yesterday morning.

The charges included abducting  an unmarried person under the age of 16 – the youngest was  a three –year-old boy.

Gibson’s plea comes only a month after  her Attorney Howard Thompson argued in court that she had a history of mental illness, adding that just last year, she had been treated at New York’s Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center.

How having opted to have her matter heard in the Supreme Court, Ms. Gibson will enter a plea again.

As the Magistrate Court was not at liberty to grant her bail, Ms. Gibson was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until June 24th

