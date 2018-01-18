ALIV will be for the first time partnering with The Bahamas Red Cross Society to power its upcoming 46th annual Red Cross Ball, the organization’s largest benefit event that assists with alleviating various types of suffering in The Bahamas.

Chief ALIV Officer Damian Blackburn says ALIV continues to work closely with and give back to the community through various avenues and the Red Cross Society is one of those organizations whose principles and goals align with those of the ALIV brand.

“ALIV takes great pride in being at the forefront of all things service oriented. When approached to come on board with this initiative, there was no doubt in my mind that ALIV as a corporate citizen would get involved. Even though this is our first year, we’ve seen the work the organization has done over the years and we are more than confident that its great work will continue, and we look forward to being part of it.”

ALIV Events and Sponsorship Coordinator Jayme Pinder says the partnership is yet another avenue in which ALIV continues to stand by its commitment to aid those in need.

“We could not be more excited about this new and blossoming partnership. As we continue to stress, at the very core of who we are and what we do, you will see that there is a desire to create meaningful experiences as well as create long lasting relationships and partnerships with those in the community including the corporate world and philanthropic organizations. This ball is the organization’s largest annual benefit and raises so many funds to assist with helping thousands in our communities and by extension, across the globe. We are ever grateful for the opportunity to partner with The Bahamas Red Cross and look forward to working with the organization in the future.”

Under the patronage of Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling, the ball will be held on Saturday, January 27th, 2018 at 7 p.m. at the Baha Mar Convention Centre, Cable Beach.