The Advocacy Group Rights Bahamas says the government has broken the law in their efforts to round up illegal migrants as a part of their immigration ultimatum.

In a statement, Rights Bahamas said there has been a complete breakdown in the Rule of Law in The Bahamas in so far as the activities of the Department of Immigration and The Royal Bahamas Defence Force are concerned.

The group also calling upon all branches of government involved in this systemic abuse of the Rule of Law to desist forthwith.

“Almost every conceivable constitutional and or statutory right under the Immigration Act, The Police Act, The Criminal Procedure Code Act, and The Defence Force Act (except killings) continues apace in the targeting of non-citizens.

“The breaches of such rights are also being visited upon the general population of The Bahamas, with the unlawful roadblocks, questioning, demands for “papers”, and false imprisonments and detentions with charge, bail, or trial.

The group also urging the government to provide them with the names of all persons in the custody of the Immigration Department and the alleged offences; adding it is their intention to move the Supreme Court for Writs of Habeas Corpus in respect of all of the persons.

The statement added that the group has also secured the services of a group of attorneys, and requests permission to visit the Detention Centre at the earliest to begin the process of securing the constitutional, statutory and human rights of all those persons in the custody of Immigration and Defence Force officials.

On Friday Rights Bahamas claimed that at least two children, ages five and two, were apprehended by immigration officers who were searching for migrants believed to have disembarked from a sloop that landed on Adelaide Beach last weekend.