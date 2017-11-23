A man wanted for murder was formally charged before the courts yesterday.

Twenty four year old Byron Demeritte of Garden View, Bernard Road was charged with one count of unlawfully intentionally causing the death of teenager Mitchell Munroe on September 16th while on Johnson Road, Fox Hill.

According to police, two men in a grey vehicle pulled alongside the teenager and shot him before speeding off. Munroe succumbed to the gun shot wound and subsequently died in Hospital.

Demeritte was brought before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt where he was not required to enter a plea.

Denied Bail, Demeritte was remanded to the Bahamas of Department Corrections until January 15th. At that time he can file for a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI) to expedite his case.

Demeritte was not represented by a lawyer.