If the political “witch hunts” continue, Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Bradley Roberts wants all PLP supporters to take a stand against this corruption and “abuse of State power.”

During the PLP’s National General Council meeting yesterday, Roberts made it clear that he is deeply saddened and extremely concerned about the current political “witch hunts” which started before the official release of the May 10 general election results.

As a result, he is urging PLP supporters to come together and take a stand as former PLP members of parliament are being arrested and dragged before the courts for political matters.

“I am a strong supporter of law and order, but strongly feel that if the witch hunt is not discontinued that we the supporters of our great party must rise up and register our disgust with this corrupt and abuse of State power for purely political gain,” Roberts said.

“We must take to the streets, march and demonstrate. We must engage in a letter writing campaign not only to the local newspaper editors, but to the UN High Commission on Human Rights. Political activism is the most potent form of opposition to bring about change and put a stop to evil.

“We must rise up and challenge this misguided ignoble FNM government.”

Yesterday, former PLP Senator Frank Smith appeared in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday to face fraud related charges.

However, Smith’s arraignment was adjourned and he is expected to appear in court today at 11 a.m.

According to Roberts, Smith’s arrest, another political “witch hunt,” was inspired by the Free National Movement (FNM) government and bypassed the commissioner of police.

Roberts explained that the “charges against Smith are without substance and will be fiercely defended.”

“Its [government] ill-advised and politically driven decision to arrest and detain innocent civil servants has resulted in a lawsuit against the government and a cost to the Bahamian taxpayer.

Its [government] politically driven witch hunt and persecution under the guise of cleaning up corruption has deeply divided our country,” Roberts said.