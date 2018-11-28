An Abaconian couple could very well be spending both Christmas and Valentine’s Day behind bars.

Warren Ellis, 43, and April Dawkins-Ellis, 36, of Central Pines Abaco are accused of one count each of removing the proceeds of crime and attempting to export restricted goods.

It is alleged that the couple was found with over $13,000 – $10,000 on the husband and $3,000 on the wife – at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) on Monday November 26th, 2018.

The two pleaded not guilty to the charges when they appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

They were granted $8,000 bail each, with one suretor.

The two were remanded until February 19th, 2019.