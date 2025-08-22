By Arianna Neely

Bahama Journal Staff Writer

A new public information initiative, “Energy in Motion” was launched by the government on Thursday at the Office of The Prime Minister. Officials will host briefings twice monthly, in an effort to keep Bahamians informed on developments in the energy sector and the government’s broader plans to stabilize electricity supply across the country. This comes after Free National Movement Chairman Dr. Duane Sands said earlier this week that the government’s energy reforms are failing.

The Minister of Energy and Transport Hon. Jobeth Coleby-Davis opened the briefing by acknowledging the strain on the country’s aging power network, noting that the majority of Bahamas Power and Light’s engines are operating beyond their useful lifespan.

“In simple terms, most of our engines are tired and struggling,” Minister Coleby-Davis said. “That is why the new energy era is not just a vision; it is a mission we are carrying forward with urgency. Through the new power purchase agreements, we are bringing in modern, reliable and cleaner power for the Family Islands. The first three islands to benefit will be Eleuthera, Bimini and Abaco, all to be completed by the third quarter of 2026,” she said.

The Minister also addressed persistent complaints from residents in Eleuthera, where frequent power outages have left households and businesses frustrated. She explained that the challenges were linked to rapid economic expansion on the island. “We know the people of Eleuthera have been frustrated. Power has been out more often than it should. That is the reality, but it is also a result of something positive. Eleuthera’s booming economy and rapid growth being new homes, new businesses, new developments — all of these mean more demand for electricity than the old transmission and distribution system could handle. That is why change is already underway.”

Among the improvements highlighted were circuit balancing on Harbour Island, the installation of reserve generation capacity, and the roll-out of smart metering technology that will allow BPL to more quickly detect and respond to outages.

Chief Executive Office of BPL, Ms. Toni Seymour also addressed the press briefing, focusing on challenges and upgrades in Cat Island, Abaco, and Long Island. Speaking on Cat Island, she acknowledged the ongoing disruptions to residents and businesses. “First and foremost, I want to apologize for the inconvenience on behalf of the entire BPL staff,” Seymour said. “We have teams on the ground who are currently working to install a brand-new unit in the power station at Cat Island. Initially, we had a failure on one of the units, and about a week later we had a failure on a second unit, which has now reduced us to only two units available. While repairs are ongoing we are also installing a brand-new engine to improve generation on that island, and we expect to have it completed by mid-next week.”

Seymour said similar generation improvements were underway in Abaco and Long Island, both of which also struggled with outages. “We are working diligently to stabilize all of our Family Island networks as quickly and safely as possible,” she added.

Regional Manager Pedro Marcello, who has oversight for Eleuthera, Cat Island, San Salvador, Rum Cay, Long Island, Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, Mayaguana, and Inagua, provided additional updates. He explained that in Eleuthera, temporary generation shortfalls were linked to failures at the Hatchet Bay and Rock Sound stations, though replacement parts and new units are already being shipped in.

Marcello said new 1.8-megawatt generators and 1.5 MVA transformers recently arrived at the Rock Sound Power Station and should be commissioned by the end of the month. “That is going to increase the generation capacity for Rock Sound and remove Tarpum Bay and Rock Sound from relying so heavily on Hatchet Bay,” he said. Mr. Marcello also noted that mid- and long-term plans include radiator replacements, unit overhauls, and the integration of battery storage and LNG power under a new 19.91-megawatt agreement.

The government also announced that Eleuthera will serve as the pilot site for smart metering technology, with 120 meters to be installed in the coming months. This system will allow BPL to identify outages in real time, reducing delays in response and improving overall reliability.

Officials stressed that while outages have been frequent, much of the disruptions is tied to needed upgrades and a legacy of under-investment in the grid. “Efforts are ongoing to improve the network reliability and to replace critical equipment,” Marcello said. “These investments will ensure resilience for both present and future demands.”

The press conference comes two days after Free National Movement Chairman Dr. Duane Sands blasted the government’s energy reform plan, calling it a failure and accusing the Davis administration of driving up electricity costs through mismanagement. Sands’ remarks were made on the anniversary of the FNM’s first general election victory.