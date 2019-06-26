Ninety-seven Haitian nationals appeared in the Magistrateâ€™s Court in Inagua before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux where they were charged with illegal landingand given an order of early deportation.

According to the Department of Immigration, the group charged included 86 adult males and 11 adult females. They were turned over to Immigration officials and are scheduled to depart from Matthew Town, Inagua for Port-au-Prince, Haiti on June 26, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.

Immigration officials said group of Haitian migrants were apprehended by officers of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force onboard â€˜Enduring Friendshipâ€™ on June 20, 2019 near Castle Island, just South of Acklins.

This group also included three minors. They were transported to Matthew Town, Inagua by the HMBS L. L. Smith and turned over to Immigration officials.

A team of officers of the Enforcement Unit were immediately deployed to Inagua to assist in processing, protection and escort of the migrants.

