Police have in custody a male who is assisting in the investigation of the homicide of a 76-year old man who was found stabbed to death in his home on Friday.

This male suspect is a relative of the deceased.

A retired man, Leon Sweeting was found by two of his sons Friday morning in his Ambergris Street home.

According to police, when neighbours saw that Sweeting was not out on his usual morning routine they became worried and called relatives.

His sons who were already planning a visit seeing that their father missed the family’s thanksgiving party the night before, called police upon seeing blood on the walls.

On the scene and visibly shaken was one the victim’s son, Glen Sweeting and his niece, Tracy Major-White, both telling The Bahama Journal that they couldn’t understand why someone would do this, particularly considering Sweeting wasn’t a bother to anyone.

“He’ll help anyone he can even if you get him upset and he’s a great dad, a great supporter of his children. If you need something, he’ll do it no questions asked,” Sweeting said.

“He was a very soft spoken quiet person. Extremely generous, always there for you when you need him. A quiet man who lived a simple life. He hung out under the tree with his friends seeing as he was retired; not a bother to anyone,” Major-White said.