The Bahamas Unified Bus Drivers Union found an innovative solution to bridging the digital divide between the country and the twenty-first century by equipping at least 50 public buses with free wi-fi by the end of the week.

Union President Frederick Farrington says the process began this past Sunday.

He said, “ instead of waiting on the government, we’re outfitting our buses with Wi-Fi systems.

“The Bahamian public can now sit in a public vehicle as they enjoy their cell phones. We really just want to put the Bahamian people first,” he said.

Mr. Farrington said this is the first step in revamping the bussing system in the capital.

The union is also in discussion with Adtech Global Technologies to establish a cashless payment system for the industry.

Mr. Farrington said, “how we see it, we see it as three parts that will be colour coded. The various colour codes will determine how much the person will be spending.”

He said yellow would indicate a child’s fee of fifty cents, green senior citizens at the cost of a dollar, and gold will be for adults at $1.25.

This new technology will allow drivers to track cell phones in the event a driver’s robbed.

The union wishes to discuss this topic along with several other concerns with Transport Minister Renward Wells.

The members say they reached out to him on numerous occasions but have not received a response.