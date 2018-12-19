Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl (MWBB) executives on Friday donated 3,000 bowl tickets to students in New Providence. This move was in an effort to introduce Bahamian students to the game of American football. Partnering in this venture are the Interscholastic American Football Association and Complete Sports Management. Friday’s presentation took place at the office of the Minister of Education. MWBB Executive Director Richard Giannini presented the tickets to Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd.

Mr. Giannini said he was pleased to make such a donation to the youth of The Bahamas. He thanked The Ministry of Tourism, The Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Education for supporting the event; noting that he anticipates the “partnership only growing in the future”.

While accepting the tickets, Minister Lloyd noted that he had recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Interscholastic American Football Association for the introduction of tackle bar football into schools on a trial basis.

The Bahamas Bowl is a NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) college football bowl game which has been played in the capital since its inaugural year, 2014. It is the first major FBS game to be hosted outside the United States and Canada between two US teams since 1937. For the past four years the bowl has featured teams from the Mid-American Conference and Conference USA.

Since its inception until last year, The Bahamas Bowl has been sponsored by the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant franchise. However, this year, Elk-Grove Village, Illinois has assumed that role, and has renamed the event as the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl.

This year’s MWBB is scheduled to take place on December 21, 2018 at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

The games will be televised on ESPN and broadcasted on the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl Radio Network.

Within a span of four years, the Bahamas Bowl has pumped over $23,000,000 into the Bahamian economy.