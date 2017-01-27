Police are investigation the circumstances surrounding three separate shooting incidents in less than 24 hours in the capital between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The first incident marks the country’s 15th murder.

Police officials say a man riding his bike in the area was shot dead.

“Shortly after 7:30pm on Wednesday 25th January 2017, a man was riding his bicycle on Murray Drive, Sunshine Park, when two men armed with handguns approached in a silver Honda vehicle and shot him before speeding off,” they said.

“The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.”

Police have officially identified the male who was killed as Shaquan Marcian Thompson of Pineyard Road.

In the second incident an intruder was shot dead by a business owner just three hours later on Market Street just south of Wulff Road.

Shortly before 10:00pm, a businessman was confronted by a man whom he caught breaking into his business establishment.

In fear of his life while armed with his licensed shotgun, he shot the suspect who was armed with an object allegedly stolen from the business.

The suspect identified as Harold Hugh Thompson of Market Street was pronounced dead on the scene and Her Majesty’s Coroner, Mrs. Jeanine Weech-Gomez is leading the investigation.

Then early Thursday morning a man was inside a vehicle described as an “Exclusive Party Bus” on West Bay Street near Saunders Beach.

He was approached by a man armed with a handgun that forced him outside and shot him before speeding off in a black vehicle.

The victim was transported to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Anyone with information about anyone engaging in criminal activity, no matter how small or insignificant (the tip) may seem, is urged to anonymously contact the police at 919 or crime stoppers at 328-tips (8477) (New Providence) or 1-242-300- 8476 (family islands).