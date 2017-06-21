It will cost the government $3 million to repair the Customs warehouse that was burglarized earlier this month.

This figure was revealed yesterday at a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister by Press Secretary Anthony “Ace” Newbold, who said besides the hefty price tag, the government has to worry about relocation and the possibility of losing over $600,000 in daily revenue.

“The Customs warehouse building was broken into necessitating immediate relocation as repairs to the building will cost in the region of $3 million.

“The Customs operation could relocate to Gladstone Road, but this would be inconvenient and the government would likely lose some of the $600,000 business done at this site daily,” Mr. Newbold said.

Mr. Newbold noted that the Sky Bahamas building is an option for relocation, but cited a possible conflict of interest with the deputy prime minister who is involved with the business.

He added that Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest recused himself from all discussions concerning the relocation.

However, Mr. Newbold explained that no final decision has been made in regard to the relocation.

The break-in at the Department of Customs’ warehouse involved suspects who drove a forklift through the walls of the building, causing significant damage to the structure.

In some parts, the sheetrock of the building was torn into and the ceiling tiles were ripped apart and fell in as the forklift rummaged through.

Desk draws were left wide open and files were scattered on the floor as garbage bins were thrown about.

Police investigations continue into the matter.