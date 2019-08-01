Twenty-eight Haitian nationals were apprehended on Wednesday by the Department of Immigration during Operation â€˜Rising Sunâ€™.

The joint operation commenced at 4 a.m. in the southwestern district of New Providence which led to the arrest of 21 males and seven females, who were subsequently transported to the Carmichael Road Detention Center for further processing.Â

The Enforcement and K-9 Units along with officers of The Royal Bahamas Police Force Southwestern Division, led by Chief Superintendent Bruce Arnett conducted the operation.Â

This operation covered areas inclusive of Flamingo Close, Jubilee Gardens, Venice Bay, Area 51 Haitian Village, Carmichael Road, Sir Milo Butler Highway, McKinney Drive and Bedrock Haitian Village, off Bacardi Road.Â

According to the Department of Immigration, upon further processing, 16 persons were transported to the Carmichael Road Detention Center for various immigration offences including illegal landing and overstaying.