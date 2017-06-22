An island -wide police operation conducted on Tuesday led to the arrest of 26 people for a number of criminal offenses and outstanding court warrants.

Two juvenile males were also arrested during the crime hunt in connection with of a number of house breakings in Oaks Field over the past months.

The recent police operations are a part of the Commissioner’s Policing Plan for 2017 aimed to suppress crime in a number of areas.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force is sending a strong warning to people who commit offenses that “the police will proactively identify them and ensure that they are prosecuted and brought to justice.”

In addition, 379 drivers were also ticketed for traffic violations.