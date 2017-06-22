Categorized | National News

26 Arrested During Police Operation

Posted on 22 June 2017. by Jones Bahamas

An island -wide police operation conducted on Tuesday led to the arrest of 26 people for a number of criminal offenses and outstanding court warrants.

Two juvenile males were also arrested during the crime hunt in connection with of a number of house breakings in Oaks Field over the past months.

The recent police operations are a part of the Commissioner’s Policing Plan for 2017 aimed to suppress crime in a number of areas.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force is sending a strong warning to people who commit offenses that “the police will proactively identify them and ensure that they are prosecuted and brought to justice.”

In addition, 379 drivers were also ticketed for traffic violations.

Written by Jones Bahamas

View all posts by Jones Bahamas

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Sign Up to Our Newsletter

Join Our BBM Group

Join Us on Facebook