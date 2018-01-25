Margaritaville Holdings announced recently that the brand is bringing its authentic lifestyle experience to Nassau with Margaritaville at The Pointe, a $250 million, six-acre development.

Margaritaville Holdings, in a statement said it would become the operating partner for China Construction America’s for the project.

Currently under construction, a phased opening is expected in mid-2019. The development will feature a new 150-room Margaritaville Beach Resort, 150 luxury oceanfront residences – 100 of which will be branded One Particular Harbour at The Pointe – a marina, water park, spa, entertainment center, signature Margaritaville food and beverage concepts, retail shops, a kid’s club and more.

John Cohlan, Chief Executive Officer of Margaritaville said “the Bahamas – one of the most beautiful places in the world – and is an absolutely perfect location for a Margaritaville lifestyle destination,”

“We’re excited to combine our casual-luxury brand with the local Bahamian culture, known for its warmth and hospitality; to create a one-of-a-kind paradise to vacation, visit, live or just kick back and relax. Nassau is an ideal destination for our lifestyle brand as we continue to expand our global hospitality footprint,” Mr. Cohlan said,

The Margaritaville Beach Resort at The Pointe will include an open-air shopping concourse, a movie theater, bowling alley, outdoor performance stage for live entertainment, cascading water pool, St. Somewhere Spa, retail huts, a kid’s club and a private beach with cabanas and chaise lounges.