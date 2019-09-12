The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) announced on Wednesday that 2,500 individuals are registered missing on the government’s register.

During the daily press conference at the agency’s headquarters, NEMA Spokesperson Carl Smith said the list is compiled based on reports of who is missing and had not been checked against the government’s records of persons who are in shelters or have been evacuated.

He added that the database processing is underway.

“Some individuals who evacuated from Abaco and Grand Bahama have not yet registered with Social Services. We encourage them to do so at the Department of Rehabilitative or Welfare Services,” Smith said.

“Some of the government lists still have to be converted into a digital format to allow for more effective crosschecking. As we are able to cross-reference our datasets we will be able to inform family members and reunite survivors with loved ones.

“At the shelters, we are facilitating individuals who are able to reach out directly to family and friends to let them know where they are.”

Smith added that NEMA will provide regular updates to the public on how the missing persons register is being managed.

The public is able to register a missing person by calling the Missing Persons Hotline.