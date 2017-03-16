The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) recognized some of its outstanding officers for their commitment, courage, and conduct.

Governor-General Dame Marguerite Pindling awarded a second group of officers with medals yesterday morning.

Minister of National Security Dr. Bernard Nottage addressed the officers.

“Each of you receiving a medal today, remember you’ve earned them,” he said.

Of the 238 medals given, five were given in honor of gallantry.

This was defined as acts of bravery and great courage in circumstances of extreme danger.

Those recipients included: Sergeant 1075 Samuel Thompson, Sergeant 329 Matthew Albury, Corporal 3023 Danny Wright, Corporal 2631 Calsey Arthur, and Constable 3408 John Evans.

One hundred twenty-five medals were for Meritorious Service, which was reserved for officers with distinguished service characterized by devotion to duty including prolonged services marked by exceptional ability and conduct.

The last 108 medals given were for the completion of 18 years of continuous service with exemplary conduct.

Some of the more notable names receiving awards yesterday were Superintendent Walter Evans, Assistant Superintendent Damian Robinson, and Assistant Superintendent Philip Moxey.

Dr. Nottage noted that the 238 awards being given out simply isn’t enough, as there will be many more ceremonies to come.