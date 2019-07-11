Governor General CA Smith, as chancellor of the Societies of Honour established under the National Honours Act, 2016, in accordance with the advice of the prime minister, and the National Honours Advisory Committee, announced yesterday the recipients of the 2019 National Honours Award.

Companions received the Order of The Bahamas, which is conferred upon any citizen of The Bahamas who achieved outstanding distinction in the country and gave distinguished and exemplary service.

The Order of The Bahamas includes three ranks of membership, namely companion, officer, and member.

A companion is conferred with the title “Right Honourable” before their name and the placement of the letters “C.B.” after their name.

Receiving this would be the author of the country’s pledge, the Rt. Hon. Rev. Dr. Philip Rahming C.B.

Both the Rt. Honourable Timothy Gibson C.B., the writer of the national anthem, and the Rt. Honourable Rev. Dr. Hervis Bain, the designer of the nation’s coat of arms, will be awarded posthumously.

Next up is the Order of Distinction, which is awarded to persons recognized for their exemplary service provided to the country.

The Order of Distinction also includes three ranks of membership, which are companion, officer, or member.

A companion is entitled to place the letters “C.D.” after their name.

An officer is entitled to place the letters “O.D.” after their name.

A member is also entitled to place the letters “D.M.” after their name.

THE ORDER OF DISTINCTION

Companions:

Mr. Frank Watson, C.D.

Mr. Orville “Tommy” Turnquest, C.D.

Officers:

Mr. Keith Vere Mason Sr. O.D., LVO, OPM, MBE

Dr. Elwood Donaldson, O.D.

Mr. Frank Rolle, O.D.

Members:

Dr. Gail Saunders, D.M., O.B.E,

Mrs. Angela Missouri Sherman-Peter, D.M.

Mr. Godfrey Kelly, D.M., C.M.G, M.A., LL.M

Mr. Edward “Dud” Maynard, D.M.

Mrs. Lynn Holowesko, D.M., C.B.E, J.P.

Mr. Norwood Rahming, D.M.

THE ORDER OF MERIT

Companions:

Reverend Dr. Charles Saunders, C.M.

Bishop Carrington Pinder, C.M.

The following have been awarded this honour posthumously:

Mr. Edmund Moxey Sr. C.M.

Mr. Louis George Adams Sr. C.M.

Officers:

Reverend J. Carl Rahming, O.M.

Members:

Reverend Charles Sweeting, M.M.

Reverend Oral Rex Major M.M., A.C.P, B.A., M.Div., Th.M., D.D. (Hon), J.P.

