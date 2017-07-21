Another young man is behind bars following his murder arraignment yesterday in the Magistrate’s Court.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson-Pratt, 20-year-old Diano Nixon, stood in court, charged with the recent killing of Khalif Adderley, who was walking along on Third Street, Coconut Grove, when he was allegedly shot by the accused.

The Ridgeland Park resident was not required to enter a plea and because of the nature of the crime, Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt informed him that she could not grant him bail.

However, the magistrate told Nixon that he could apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Nixon was then remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until September.

He is scheduled to return to court on September 5, when prosecution will present a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI) which would fast-track his case to the Supreme Court.