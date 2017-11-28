Twenty-year old Javor Ferguson was arraigned in Magistrate’s Court for the attempted murder of Latrell Johnson.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson-Pratt, yesterday, Ferguson was charged with one count of attempting to unlawfully and intentionally cause the death of Johnson on Friday November 24.

According to police reports, on Friday evening a lone gunman approached a man at Hospital Lane; a struggle ensued resulting in the firearm discharging and the victim being shot.

Residents on the area captured the suspect and held him until police arrived on the scene.

Ferguson, who was not represented by an attorney, was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until January 26, 2018 when he returns to court for a Voluntary Bill of Indictment.