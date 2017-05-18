Approximately 20 persons were arrested after an intensified anti-crime operation conducted by the Royal Bahamas Police Force in New Providence on Tuesday night.

The arrests were based on a number of criminal and traffic offences and outstanding court warrants.

Police reported that an additional 254 individuals were cited for various traffic violations.

The purpose of Tuesday’s operation was to disrupt crime groups and to target those involved in criminal activities like drugs and firearms, prolific offenders, those wanted for outstanding court warrants and those in breach of traffic laws.

National Security Minister Marvin Dames on Tuesday said there are “too many homicides and there are too many firearms on the streets and we can’t shy away from that. We can’t too early walk in saying that all is well.”