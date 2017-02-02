Legislators in the House of Assembly yesterday also heard about the 2015 deal the government struck with Strategic Property Holding Limited and New World One Bay Street Limited for the $2 million Pointe Resort.

Mr. Rolle did so acceding to Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner’s request for the development’s heads of agreement to be tabled.

At the time, he noted that $200 million project will provide 200 jobs for Bahamians during the peak of construction and 500 permanent jobs upon completion.

“These 500 jobs are in addition to the 277 employees presently employees at the Existing Hotel and Centre of Commerce,” he said.

“The developer has agreed that Bahamians will represent 70 percent of the total labour requirement for the development; and this has been included at Clause 3.3 of the Heads of Agreement. Forty percent of the development work is to be carried out by Bahamian contractors.”

He further noted that during the course of the development, it’s mandatory that the developer implements and sustains a multi-disciplinary on the job technical skills training and apprenticeship programmes.

Now, according to Mr. Rolle, after completing certain environmental management plans, environmental impact assessments and other studies, certain portions of the project had to be modified and reduced.

“More specifically, the marina size has been reduced, fuel facilities eliminated, and the design altered so as not to impede cruise shop access to Prince George Dock,” he said.

“Based on the nature of these adjustments, no supplemental agreement was required. It should be highlighted that this development continues to maintain all environmental and other standards required by the Ministry responsible for the Environment and all other relevant government agencies. There will be no reclamation of the seabed to accommodate the hotel and condominium construction.”

The Pointe features an eight-story five-star branded hotel as well as a condominium, beachfront villas and spa, hotel marina and yacht club and a multi-purpose performing centre, nightclub and expansive parking garage.