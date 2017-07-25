The countdown is on for the One Bahamas Foundation as the organization starts the 100-Day Challenge leading up to the 100th birthday of Olympic legend Sir Durward Knowles in celebration of his life.

The initiative was launched during a press conference on Monday at the Government House to discuss the 100-Day Challenge.

Executive Director of the One Bahamas Foundation Freddie Munnings announced that various media houses will feature one-minute facts about the “very successful lifetime achievements of this centenarian.”

Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling was in attendance to thank the legend for what he has given for the country and setting the pace for the future of sports in The Bahamas.

The governor general noted that it is interesting that the launch coincidently falls right after the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Youth Games.

Sir Durward attended yesterday’s launch and the 99-year-old admitted that he was surprised to learn of the 100-Day Challenge to honour his 100th birthday.

“Coming down here, I didn’t know what it was for,” Sir Durward said, but he beamed that he and his wife “appreciate being appreciated.”

The initiative is sponsored by the telecommunication company ALIV.

The Rotary Club will also support the 100-Day Challenge as Sir Durward is long time member of the Rotary Club East.

“Sir Durward is treasured by all Bahamians, but he’s especially treasured by Rotarians,” said Rotary Club representative Charles Sealy, who will lend his voice to the one-minute features.

Sealy said, “It’s a pleasure to celebrate a Bahamian of renown” and the 12 Rotary Clubs in The Bahamas will “deem it an honour over the next 100 days.”

They also took the time out to recognize the birthday of Sir Orville Turnquest.

In response to Sir Orville’s birthday, Sir Durward said, “Ain’t nobody gonna take my birthday!”

Sir Durward celebrates his birthday on November 2. He holds the record for being the oldest living Olympic champion.