Visibly distraught and shaken, a teenager stood before Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on Friday in his first appearance, charged with murder and attempted murder.

Jordan Stubbs,18, of Rugby Drive, Winton Meadows, is accused of unlawful harm in causing the death of Delanzo Cartwright on March 10th.

He is further charged with two counts of attempting to murder Tia Green and Devontae Kerr on the same day.

According to police reports, on March 10th shortly before 10 pm and while at Walnut Street, Pinewood Gardens, the victim, Delanzo Cartwright was driving along with two women when another car pulled beside them and shot at them before taking off.

The three victims were taken to hospital where the two women were treated and discharged.

Cartwright succumbed to his injuries the following day.

Because of the seriousness of the crime, Stubbs was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections.

He is expected to return to court on May 15th where he will be presented with a Voluntary Bill of Indictment which would cause his case to be fast – tracked to the Supreme Court.

When asked if he wished to speak with his mother, who was present in court, Stubbs thanked the magistrate for giving him the opportunity to speak with her.

Stubbs was visibly shaken as he embraced his mother with tears streaming down his face, encouraging her to “keep the faith” and “hold firm”.

Stubbs is represented by attorney Ian Cargill.