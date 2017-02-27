Increasing sustainable energy usage is already well on its way, according to Minister of Environment and Housing Kenred Dorsett.

During the Love 97 Talk Show Issues of The Day, Mr. Dorsett said the way forward begins with Bahamas Power and Light (BPL).

“BPL indicated last month that they are going to begin the grid tie connection framework and so I do know that those who had pre registered their system with BEC and the Ministry Of Works, BPL has been sending out persons to homes to confirm that the systems are properly installed and so forth because they intend to launch in the next few weeks,” he said.

“That certainly bodes well for us as a country particularly for business and homeowners to be able to use the sun to use power and reduce their bills.”

Moreover, according to Mr. Dorsett, a number of specific facilities have already been assessed here in the capital to take on energy alternatives.

“Anatol Rodgers, the Government of Italy through negotiations with my ministry is prepared to give funding Anatol to go completely green,” he said.

“We have already assessed the National Sports Stadium, The University of The Bahamas and the Lynden Pindling International Airport.”

Mr. Dorsett also noted that the Family Islands would not be left out.

When it comes to incentives for persons to move toward solar energy, Mr. Dorsett said tariff incentives on solar items are present.

“Solar panels, solar inverters all of it, we have eliminated the tariffs to make it more cost effective for people to bring it in,” he said.

“Based on the cost of electricity in The Bahamas right now people are seeing a return on investment within a three-year period.”

While he says it is something that requires an upfront investment he assured it is however very worthwhile.

He says the foundation is already in place and it is now just a matter of Bahamians developing on it.