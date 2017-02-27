Relatives of the man killed and three others wounded during an inner city shooting last week are living in fear.

A one-year-old girl was among those injured.

In an interview with the Bahama Journal on Friday, the baby’s grandfather, who wished to remain anonymous said in the wake of the incident, relatives want to move out of a community some of them have called home for close to 40 years.

“They tell me they can’t stay here anymore and if I had the finances I would take them out but there’s nothing I could do,” he said.

According to police, it was around Thursday 7:30 p.m. that a group of person’s gathered in front of the Scott Street, Bain Town residence when two gunmen opened fire before taking off on foot.

All of the victims, three adult males and one female child, The Bahama Journal was told are related.

When The Bahama Journal visited the scene the blood stained soil and bullet ridden cars told the story.

A young female said, “I had just taken the lollipop from her and threw it in the garbage. She dropped right there,” pointing to the blood stain in the dirt.

The grandfather also shared that, “My family – my 8-year-old daughter, my nephew – they say they’re scared to be here,” he said.

The family said it is normal for persons to hang outside as they were last Thursday when the shooting took place.

They allege they could not see the shooters but knew they were standing near a pink wall across the street when they fired into the group before they disappeared.

The grandfather said he has never seen anything like the violence taking place in the country’s streets today.

“My 17-year-old son got shot point blank in his face,” he said.

“Something really needs to be done about it. This area is one of the highest crime areas right now in Nassau and it’s sad to say. It’s sad.”

The deceased is alleged to have been planning his wedding, while one of the injured men, a boat captain, was planning his son’s funeral.

Police say two adult males are currently assisting them with their investigations.