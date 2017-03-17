Amidst growing criticisms surrounding the frequent absence of Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Elizabeth Member of Parliament (MP) Ryan Pinder from House of Assembly proceedings, Free National Movement Elizabeth Candidate Dr. Duane Sands calls Mr. Pinder a “national disgrace.”

In an interview with The Bahama Journal yesterday, Dr. Sands alluded to the fact that Mr. Pinder “abandoned” his ministerial post for an opportunity to enrich himself and his family.

The Elizabeth MP resigned as Financial Services Minister in December 2014, indicating that he made the move in order to pursue a career opportunity.

Dr. Sands noted that Mr. Pinder had convinced Prime Minister Perry Christie that he would continue to serve in the capacity of an active MP.

“The truth is Mr. Pinder did no such thing. So for all intents and purposes he would show up to the House of Assembly with decreasing frequencies in subsequent years. So many of the promises made were empty promises. Many of the commitments made were not honoured,” said Dr. Sands.

“Mr. Pinder’s commitment is almost the metaphor for the less than adequate representation given to the Bahamian people; but the people in Elizabeth in particular were short changed,” he said.

Meantime, the PLP has recently ratified Alex Storr for the Elizabeth seat.

“So the PLP in the meantime is trying to send someone else to clean up the mess made by Mr. Ryan Pinder. I hope the people of Elizabeth tell Mr. Alex Storr, don’t bother because they got swung before,” he said.

Additionally, Dr. Sands said considering the House of Assembly does not meet often, the Member for Elizabeth should have taken advantage of every opportunity to represent his constituents.

“He could at least show up. He could at least sit down and make a contribution to this country. Even though he has abandoned his role, an honoured and treasured role; that wasn’t good enough for him,” he said.

“I think Mr. Pinder’s time as an MP and a Cabinet minister is an example of the most ungrateful service that would’ve been given to the Bahamian people. I think that he has been a national disgrace,” Dr. Sands said.

Meantime Dr. Sands said as the FNM candidate he promises “real representation”.

“People need honest representation, with someone who has integrity”. That is what I have to offer,” he said.