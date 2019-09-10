National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) officials said no new arrangement has been made between The Bahamas and the governments of the United States and Canada to facilitate Bahamians without the proper documentation.

According to Mr. Smith, evacuees traveling to those countries must have all the necessary immigration documents.

“While most inquiries have come in respect to movement to the United States or Canada, NEMA can confirm that the Minister of Foreign Affairs is not aware of any new arrangements with any other country,” Mr. Smith said.

NEMA also addressed rumors circulating on social media regarding a large passenger vessel that left Grand Bahama for the United States.

According to Director General in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sharon Brennen- Haylock, everyone onboard that vessel had either a U.S. visa or police record.

“There were no evacuees in the sense of the government sending people to be sheltered in the United States,” she said.

“Anybody evacuated from Grand Bahama or Abaco have come to Nassau or to other Family Islands as I understand it, but not to the United States.”

It’s unclear if persons onboard the vessel paid for the trip, but Mrs. Brennen-Haylock stressed that it was not an evacuation.

