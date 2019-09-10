Temporary housing facilities are expected to be constructed on the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama for those residents who wish to return home.

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) spokesperson Carl Smith said on Monday that the plan is not to move everyone out of the affected islands as evacuations aren’t mandatory.

Co-chair of the Disaster Relief and Reconstruction Committee John Michael Clarke said the strategy is to have two relief areas in Marsh Harbour.

“The areas will be one south of Marsh Harbour and one to the north of Marsh Habour,” Mr. Clarke said.

“Those are to get persons back quickly who would want to rebuild quickly. Then, that temporary transition space will be no more essentially. So that’s the idea right now.”

NEMA is providing eight shelters in the capital to accommodate 1,202 persons.

At last count, they were up to 1,157 people. Mr. Smith added that free flights from both islands will continue.

“I want to draw to your attention that a number of the evacuees who are coming from the islands are going to families and friends,” Mr. Smith said.

“They’re not necessarily going to the shelters that have been established. So we’re not really overwhelmed. They are properly accommodated and they are being moved out as quickly as possible.”

When asked if there is adequate space to accommodate all the evacuees in Nassau, Mr. Smith undoubtedly said ‘yes’.

No timeline has been given as to when the temporary facilities in Abaco and Grand Bahama will be constructed or how long shelters in Nassau will to house evacuees.

