Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis admitted last Friday that Nassau can only accommodate a certain amount of people and as a result, the entire island of Abaco cannot be evacuated to the capital.

His comments came during his first time on the island since Hurricane Dorian touched down.

It was during this time that the prime minister assessed the damages left behind by the catastrophic Category 5 hurricane.

“So, when I get home, I will discuss with my colleagues and with NEMA the possibility of setting up appropriate tents temporarily and the appropriate open space, dry land, etc.,” Dr. Minnis said.

“Once we do that, you will have all the appropriate facilities, tents meeting all the hygiene requirements, tents having all the kitchen facilities so that individuals are fed properly and that would give us time to construct and build proper facilities.”

He further noted that the government must not look to find housing and accommodations for individuals on the island.

It might have been a misnomer he added that everyone could just move from Abaco to Nassau noting that Nassau doesn’t have enough space.

“Many people may not have family members there, so you’d be moving the problems that you have here in Abaco to New Providence and that is a matter that has to be addressed and discussed when I return to Nassau,” Dr. Minnis said.

The prime minister noted that being on the ground is different from seeing the damages overheard as Treasure Cay and Marsh Harbour, he said, was completely decimated.

“The Treasure Cay Hotel is decimated, so Treasure Cay needs complete rebuilding. As we moved into the Haitian community just outside Treasure Cay, that area is decimated, completely destroyed,” Dr. Minnis explained.

“Those Haitians from that community, I’m told, are staying now at the church facility just outside the area.”

When the prime minister first touched down, he sought to begin his assessment in the north.

However, the delegation only made it as far as Blackwood as the roads were blocked with a large pine tree that fell across the street.