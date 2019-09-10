Twenty-seven-year- old Hugh Tyler Bowe was arraigned in the Magistrateâ€™s Court on Monday for the murder of Jarvis Butler.

Itâ€™s alleged that on August 30, the Higher Drive resident intentionally caused unlawful harm. He was not required to enter a plea.

Bowe will be served with a Voluntary Bill of Indictment on November 11, but until then he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Bowe asked Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt for permission to have clothes provided for him as he is from Marsh Harbour, Abaco. The permission was granted.

He also requested to be put under protective custody as he fears gang violence behind bars. Ferguson-Pratt said she was unable to meet his request.