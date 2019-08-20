The Department of Immigration arrested 24 people over the weekend in two separate incidents.

On Friday, seven male and six female Haitian nationals were apprehended during an operation conducted by the enforcement unit.

The operation occurred around 5:30 p.m. and was carried out in the Central and Eastern districts of New Providence.

The subjects were taken to the Carmichael Road Detention Center for further investigation and processing. Six were detained at the detention center for various immigration offences, including illegal landing and are expected to appear in court sometime this week.

In a separate incident, on Sunday, eleven foreign nationals were arrested in Grand Bahama for various immigration offences.

The unit at the Grand Bahama district executed a search warrant at approximately 9 a.m. at the Riviera Towers which resulted in the arrest of six Indians, four Brazilians and one Haitian, who were found to have breached the Immigration Act.

They were subsequently transported to the Grand Bahama immigration office in Freeport for further processing.

All persons will appear before the Magistrateâ€™s Court this week to answer charges of illegal landing and overstaying.

