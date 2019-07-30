The ‘STOP DISNEY – Last Chance for Lighthouse Point’ campaign on Monday received more than 30,000 signatures in support of their petition against Disney Cruise Line to select an alternative site to construct their multimillion-dollar project at Lighthouse Point.

The campaign garnered attention to the more than 20,000 people who had signed the petition within just 12 days after its public launch on July 15.

The campaign organizers submitted another ad for publication to The Tribune just four days ago and 10,000 more have signed on.

The Bahamian partners in the campaign are Bahamas Reef Environment Education

Foundation, EARTHCARE, reEarth, Save the Bays, and Waterkeepers Bahamas. The

Waterkeeper Alliance, based in New York, N.Y., has also signed onto the campaign.

Waterkeeper Alliance represents and works with 300 waterkeeper organizations in 44 countries, including The Bahamas.

Director of reEarth Sam Duncombe was happy with the positive response to the campaign.

“It is amazing to see nearly 30,000 supporters in just over two weeks join us in opposition to the construction of an industrial cruise port in a pristine proposed marine protected area. Disney has to stop talking about its environmental policies and listen to all of our voice and do the right thing,” said Mr. Duncombe.

The groups are concerned about the entertainment giant docking at Lighthouse Point. On the campaign’s Change.org page, they stated, “This is not the place where an environmentally responsible corporation would choose to construct a massive private cruise ship port.”

They are suggesting that Disney select an alternative site for their cruise port and instead to work with local groups on a win-win alternative that would protect this unique site and secure sustainable economic opportunities for the communities in South Eleuthera.

In a statement, the campaign organizer noted, “People in the Bahamas, the United States, and across the world treasure Lighthouse Point and are worried about the pressures already facing coral reefs and our oceans. Some Last Chance or Lighthouse Point campaign supporters love Disney and are puzzled by why Disney would pick a place like Lighthouse Point to build a port that would tarnish and degrade the area.”

Director of Last Chance for Lighthouse Point Campaign Phoebe Shaw is still hopeful to see how the matter unfolds.

“It is not too late for Disney to change course and find a different site for its cruise port. At the same time, the groups are eager to see Disney stay at Lighthouse Point and cooperate with local groups on a sustainable development alternative,” Ms. Shaw argued.

“Disney has a chance to set a new precedent for sustainable development and the protection of global oceans.”