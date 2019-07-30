Police arrested a 50-year-old man on Saturday in connection with an altercation at Fusion Superplex which left an employee with injuries.

The man also suffered from serious injuries to the body and was taken to hospital to be treated.

According to police, on Friday a female employee of Fusion Superplex was in the employee parking lot of that establishment, when she was involved in a physical altercation with a male known to her, who is also believed to be an employee of Fusion Superplex.

Following the incident, Fusion Superplex issued a statement explaining that its security team quickly responded to the domestic dispute that occurred in the parking lot where a female was injured.

“We continue to pray for our colleague’s quick recovery. We thank you for your support and wish to reassure the public that we will always provide a safe and wholesome entertainment environment for the entire family,” the statement read.

Police investigations are ongoing.

