Police in Andros are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was struck by lightning on Monday.

According to police, shortly after 12 p.m., a man and woman went on a fishing trip a few miles off Red Bays, Andros, when they were caught in an electrical storm.

Police said the man was allegedly struck by lightning and fell into the water and became unconscious. The woman was able to call for assistance and was assisted by persons in the community, who retrieved the man from the water and transported him to the community clinic, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was not injured.

Police await an autopsy report which will determine the exact cause of death.

Investigations are ongoing.