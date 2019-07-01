A brazen daylight shooting on Friday has left two men dead and two families in mourning.

According to Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash, police received a call shortly after 12:30 p.m. of gunshots in the area of Jupiter Way, Star Estates, just off Prince Charles Drive.

Upon arrival, they found the lifeless bodies of two males both believed to be in their forties just in front of a residence.

“Those officers summoned EMS who came to the scene and examined both victims and pronounced them dead. We have launched a comprehensive investigation into this area,” Superintendent Cash said.

“The only information we are working with at thus far is that shortly around that time, as I mentioned early, two persons emerged in a yard and they approached the two victims who were exiting the vehicle parked behind me and opened fire on both persons, subsequently shooting them. They succumbed to their injuries.”

Police could not release any details as to the victim’s relationship, however according to residents, the men were best friends.

Police confirmed that the men were known to police. Police are appealing to the public to assist in solving this investigation.

“We are appealing to members of the public who live in this area or who may have been walking in the area during the time of this incident to contact the police with any information they get at 911, 919 or the Central Detective Unit at 502- 9991/2,” he said.

According to The Bahamas Journal’s records, the homicides place the country’s murder count at 49 for the year.