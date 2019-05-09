The Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) yesterday opened its doors to a new branch called access accelerator at the Edmund Moxey Youth and Community Centre.

According to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, the goals are economic development and economic expansion for more Bahamians;the development of more Bahamian small businesses and entrepreneurs; and youth and community development Over-The-Hill.

The centre is set to teach on an array of topics like community tourism, targeted seminars on taking advantage of concessions and financial management, and through a partnership with the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI), trade and entrepreneurship will be combined.

Dr. Minnis said, “I am very pleased that we are able to partner with various businesses and companies in our program for social and economic renewal and development. Toward this end, the first phase of the redevelopment of Southern Recreation Grounds is nearly complete.

“I am advised that the redeveloped grounds will be one of the sites on a proposed heritage tour for tourists. Albany generously donated a prior gift of $300,000 for the redevelopment. Earlier today, Albany gave a second gift of $300,000.”, he added.

Businessman Mark Holowesko also donated of $100,000 to the Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) for small businesses over-the-hill yesterday.

Dr. Minnis indicated that those funds will be earmarked for small business grants. The prime minister quotes SBDC Executive Director Davinia Blair noting that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMES) sector is the backbone of the Bahamian economy.

He said, “The Access Accelerator Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) is designed with four goals in mind. To improve the environment that enables small businesses to flourish; to increase direct financing to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; to create and promote innovative programmes to support MSMEs; and to foster a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation, with a particular focus on marginalized groups.”

He added, “The SBDC Over-the-Hill program will continue the progress made to date on those goals with a specific emphasis on providing access and opportunities to marginalized groups. “

The Prime Minister noted that over the past seven months, the SBDC trained nearly 500 people through its two-week programme of classes; provided almost 300 substantial hours with its one-on-one business advisory services and registered over 3,500 people throughout The Bahamas.

Fifty percent of those registered are here in the capital.

He added that it is anticipated that with the launch of this branch of the SBDC, this number will significantly increase for new providence.