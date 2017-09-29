All candidates vying for the position of president of the Bahamas Public Service Union (BPSU) made a promise to improve the union.

Candidates Dwayne Stevens of Team Restoration, Kimsley Ferguson of The Workers Team and Adelma Roach-Penn of Team CARE said if elected, they will introduce to the government their plans for the civil servants they will be representing.

Delegates of the three parties canvassed the country introducing the platforms they will implement if elected.

Team Restoration leader intends to make BPSU a viable and attractive entity for its members again, as he has noticed a decrease in membership interest.

“We have had a rapid decline in membership simply because persons said the union was not attractive enough.” Mr. Stevens said.

Mr. Stevens also pointed out what he would like to address first, should he win BPSU presidency.

He explained that minimum wage is a very important factor for his team.

“We want to address minimum wage. Minimum wage from 2002 has been $150, which really doesn’t allow the normal human being to access the things that are necessary for their survival, based on the consumer price index, food, clothing, shelter, medical care and education.”

With an increase of minimum wage, Mr. Stevens believes it will place union members in a better state, so they can survive and progress and advance on their jobs and contribute to the well-being of their families.

Spending over 30 years in the public service, Team CARE’s leader Adelma Roach-Penn said there is a need for strategic planning and her team’s vision is to improve the efficiency of BPSU so that they may better serve the members and the public service.

Bringing her legal background to the union, she said, “We need to have persons who understand all the nuances so that we can bargain for our workers, our members. We need to have as many persons as we can in the bargaining unit.”

A little more tight-lipped was The Workers Team leader Kimsley Ferguson as he reserved his comments pending the results.

However, he did share that he is a pastor and a community activist who works with youth groups and he hopes younger professionals become more interested in the union.