Campaign promises of transparency and accountability in governance are still the order of the day, according to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, who during his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the Global Symposium for Regulators GSR-17 yesterday said his government is mandated to do just that, while developing a “smart” Bahamas.

Dr. Minnis noted that his administration is keen on developing a “smart” Bahamas, a major partnership between the government and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) that established New Providence as a “smart island” in April 2016.

“I note that my office has been working with your secretariat (ITU) to expand the project to the entire Bahamas,” Dr. Minnis said.

“The project will be known as the BSmart Bahamas Initiative (BSBI).

“The project will result in a BSmart Bahamas master plan and the delivery of several pilot projects which can be scaled to our entire archipelago, which stretches from the southern Florida in the United States of America to the Republic of Cuba, just south.”

At the International Telecommunications Global Symposium of more than 85 countries, with a 700-member industry, Dr. Minnis said utilization of technology is crucial to achieving the government’s goals.

“As my government carries out its reform and growth agenda, the fuller utilization of technology will be crucial to achieving our goals,” Dr. Minnis said.

“I wish to discuss some of the government’s priorities and how they relate to smart innovation.

“My administration is first committed to ensuring greater transparency, accountability and effectiveness in government.”

Dr. Minnis also promised that communication throughout governing agencies will also be of utmost importance in making citizens feel a part of the governing process.

“We will strengthen various communication platforms through which our government interacts with citizens,” he said.

“We want to share information with citizens and to receive feedback as quickly as possible and to analyze this feedback to drive policy decisions.

“We look forward to the day when government contracting is seamlessly completed through online processes.”

Noting that much has already been done in some government agencies, Dr. Minnis said a signature government project is on stream for the coming months.

“We have already strengthened our Customs processes through the use of technology to facilitate trade and revenue collection,” Dr. Minnis stated.

“A signature government project in the coming month will be the introduction of a Center of Government approach to ensure better coordination within government.

“Through this project, an IT platform will be developed to provide up-to-date information to me as prime minister and the senior members of the government on the status of priority projects and programs.”