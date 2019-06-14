Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has assured that a company has been chosen to investigate the circumstances surrounding the removal of the former Bahamas Power and Light board led by former Chairwoman Darnell Osborne.

According to Dr. Minnis , he and his office are staying out of the investigation.

“I know that the company has been selected, as to whether they have commenced their work I wouldn’t know because I will not get involved in the day to day investigations and questionings that they are doing.

“However, I know as far as the Office of the Prime Minister is concerned, the selection process is completed,” Dr. Minnis said.

Back in April Dr. Minnis revealed that an international company had been chosen to investigate the former board’s removal.

When asked the name of the selected company, the Prime Minister said, “allow the company to do their job.”

Last year Works Minister Desmond Bannister said the relationship with the old board members has significantly deteriorated.

Former board members Darnell Osborne, Nicola Thompson and Nick Dean hit back calling the Minister’s claims untrue.

The Works Minister later asserted that there was political interference only after he learned BPL paid the makeup bill for Mrs. Osborne which she later said also wasn’t true.

