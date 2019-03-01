Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Fred Mitchell yesterday said National Security Minister Marvin Dames is unfit for high office. He expressed concerns about the Minister’s behaviour following an exchange of words with his parliamentary colleague Frederick McAlpine.

Mr. Mitchell said, “this is the second such outburst by this Minister in response to criticism of his conduct. The first occasion came as the PLP on 13th February called for his resignation and that of the Minister of Health after they were judicially condemned in the ruling in the Commissioner of Police versus Frank Smith case. On both occasions he had to be physically restrained.”, he said.

Mr. Mitchell added, “apart from the inappropriate incivility of a Member of Parliament, as Minister of National Security licensed to be armed, it is quite dangerous and unacceptable for there to be these public displays of ire, petulance and pique.”

He indicated that this “shows that he is not fit for purpose”.

He said, “the danger is that Mr. Dames will now further use the police force under his command to go after his political opponents.

“The display is indicative of his unfitness to hold such a high office. It is unsafe for him to remain in office. We recommend that he enrolls in an anger management program for his own personal good.”, he added.

Mr. Mitchell advised both Mr. Dames and Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands to resign while Attorney General Carl Bethel, he said, should consider his position.