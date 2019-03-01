Stating that democracy is in peril in the Bahamas,the Opposition Progressive Liberal Party has taken its complaint about the conduct of two cabinet Ministers to the Caribbean Community and beyond. While it may not get a response, a letter the party wrote to the Secretaries General of the Commonwealth of Nations and CARICOM has been acknowledged.

The letter noted the party’s recent decision to boycott Parliament in the face of what it deemed “the government’s corrupt conduct”.

This particularly in the case of Cabinet Ministers Dr. Duane Sands and Marvin Dames’ involvement in the high profile extortion and bribery trial of former MP and Public Hospitals Authority Chairman, Frank Smith.

In a phone interview with The Journal, Opposition Leader Philip Davis said; “they’ve just acknowledged it, and hopefully they’ll understand the outcome.”

He added, “we don’t expect any intervention, per se, but we thought we ought to bring it to the attention of the community to express our displeasure in in the manner in which the Executive is conducting themselves.”

Mr.Davis says that the country’s democracy is in peril.

He said, “the CARICOM community is set up by a treaty that speaks to civil obedience and discuss the issues of the separation of powers.

“We needed to make the point that this government, particularly the Executive, has to get a better appreciation of their role.”, he added.

The PLP’s parliamentary team returned to the lower chamber this past Wednesday – just in time of the midyear budget statement.